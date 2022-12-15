Paras Kalnawat remembers his first meeting with Mr Faisu, calls himself his big 'fan'

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) ‘Anupamaa’ fame Paras Kalnawat and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu shared a great bond on the sets of the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’. Paras recalls his first meeting with him while sharing a post on his Instagram handle.

Paras posted a picture with him and wrote: “Met you 4 years back and you were a star even back then and now I want to say I am so proud of you mere bhai. You’ve been rocking every platform you step on.”

The ‘Ishq Aaj Kal’ actor added how they both bonded well on the show and he also called himself a big ‘fan’ of his hard work. Faisal was also seen on the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

Paras mentioned: “From creating short videos to being a social media sensation and then winning hearts by your performances in the leading reality shows. It won’t be a surprise if I see you on big screens someday soon. Been a fan of your hard work and your journey. Keep up the good work and stay as humble and grounded as you’re. I’m seeing you soon.”

