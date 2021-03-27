ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Paresh Rawal: Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for Covid-19, the 65-year-old actor tweeted to inform about his health...

By Glamsham Bureau
Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal
ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for Covid-19. The 65-year-old actor tweeted to inform about his health and asked those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” Paresh Rawal tweeted. 

Reacting to his tweet, friends, industry colleagues and fans expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal. Love and prayers always!” tweeted Anupam Kher.

“Get well soon Paresh Bhai … God’s Speed,” commented Rahul Dev.

“Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!” shared Ranvir Shorey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rawal will next be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in the upcoming boxing drama “Toofan”. The film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also features actress Mrunal Thakur. “Toofan” is scheduled for a May 21 premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes splits with boyfriend Grayson Vaughn
Next articleOn this day 27 years ago, Tendulkar the opener was born (Lead)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) A team of researchers has identified the most toxic proteins made by SARS-COV-2 -- the virus that causes...
Read more
Sports

ODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India are languishing at eighth position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after the...
Read more
Sports

A do-or-die Olympic qualifying battle for Indian rowers: Coach

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 27 (IANS) When the nine-member national team competes in the upcoming World Rowing Asian Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Musk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 27 (IANS) Elon Musk's satellite broadband company Starlink is in talks with the UK government to provide connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.The Starlink...

Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Male, March 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding...

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma continues to create magic at the cinema halls and receive love. The film validates that...

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates