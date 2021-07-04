Paridhi inspires co-star Ravi Bhatia to be happy during hectic schedule

Adv.

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor Ravi Bhatia says that his “Jodha Akbar” co-star Paridhi Sharma inspired him to remain calm during hectic schedules.

Ravi and Paridhi’s characters play mother-son on screen.

“I’m am mostly shooting for more than two projects together and the shoots are so hectic but I’m staying calm and happy. This is because I am so inspired by Paridhi. She is highly professional during her work hours. Always gives her 100 percent and then leaves on time to take care of her family as well,” Ravi told IANS.

The actor also revealed that Paridhi’s calmness has an impact on the entire team of the show.

“It’s not just me but our entire new gang has been fond of her. I never saw her angry even in hectic shooting schedules. She inspires me a lot. She actually defines the meaning of grace and beauty on Indian television in real sense.”

Ravi will soon appear in the upcoming series “Margaon: The Closed File”.

–IANS

ym/vd