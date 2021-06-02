Parineeti Chopra engages in heavylifting for now

Adv.

Actress Parineeti Chopra seems to be giving a lot of attention to physical fitness lately. On Wednesday, the actress uploaded an Instagram video from the gym to give fans a glimpse of her workout regime, as she lifts weights.

“Heavylifting for now. Cardio can weight. #workingonmyform,” she captioned the video.

The actress, who will soon be seen in “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, had earlier said that she has started picking up projects that are strong content-wise in a wholesome manner.

“I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average,” she had said.