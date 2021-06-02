Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Parineeti Chopra engages in heavylifting for now

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Actress Parineeti Chopra seems to be giving a lot of attention to physical fitness lately. On Wednesday, the actress uploaded an Instagram video from the gym to give fans a glimpse of her workout regime, as she lifts weights.

“Heavylifting for now. Cardio can weight. #workingonmyform,” she captioned the video.

The actress, who will soon be seen in “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, had earlier said that she has started picking up projects that are strong content-wise in a wholesome manner.

Adv.

“I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average,” she had said.

Adv.
Previous articleInspira Enterprise to hire over 400 people with focus on India biz
Next articleRitvik Sahore: My character in Indori Ishq is drastically different from who I am
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates