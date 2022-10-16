Parineeti Chopra: I always wanted to do an action film

Actress Parineeti Chopra is being appreciated for her portrayal as an agent in ‘Code Name Tiranga’. It is her first out and out action film and people are giving a big thumbs-up for her action avatar. Parineeti says, “I am extremely humbled and happy with the appreciation that I am getting not only for my performance but also for the action that I have done in Code Name Tiranga. I always wanted to do an action film and now that I am being appreciated in this avatar, it means the world to me!”

The actress has had an extraordinary year in 2021 with back-to-back 3 films and now she is breaking the mould again with Code Name Tiranga. She says, “I have given my heart and soul to this film to play an agent who gives it all to save the nation. This film will be a very special one to me as I have always believed in breaking the mould and in doing something new, Durga is one such character which gave me the opportunity to do it once again were I could showcase my action avatar to the audiences.”

She further adds, “The acknowledgment that I am getting only reinstates my belief that I am on the right path and I will keep doing different types of roles. The biggest prize for an actor is that audiences love your work and I am happy that I have been able to stand upto their expectations.”