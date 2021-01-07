Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra shares pics with her ‘producers’!!

By Glamsham Editorial
Parineeti Chopra with her father trying a hand at peeling sugar cane
Parineeti Chopra with her father trying a hand at peeling cane sugar
Parineeti Chopra posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing with her parents in the garden.

Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a picture of her parents, hilariously tagging them as her producers. We are sure it is pun intended.

“My producers,” the actress captioned the image.

Parineeti’s cousin and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “How lovely. I miss that garden.”

This year, Parineeti will be seen in “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also featuring her “Ishaqzaade” co-actor Arjun Kapoor.

Her other upcoming film is “The Girl On The Train”, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood psychological thriller “The Girl On The Train”, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name.

Parineeti will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film “Animal”, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.  –ians/dc/vnc

