Parineeti Chopra shares song that prompted her to sign 'The Girl On The Train'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra on Monday revealed that a reason she said yes to her upcoming film The Girl On The Train was a particular song.

Sharing the song Chhal gaya chhalaa, the actress tweeted a note addressed to director Ribhu Dasgupta saying she did the film just for the track.

Her note reads: “As an actor, I think I did this film to do this song. Keeping tears in my eyes for 2 days, I needed a day off after this shoot. I was exhausted but happy. Thank you Ribhu for letting me capture this on camera once in my life. #TheGirlOnTheTrain.”

Parineeti recently opened up about how she had to confront painful life experiences to deliver the role in The Girl On The Train. The actress shared that she had to tap into her innermost traumatic memories to bring the character to life.

“I have given my blood, sweat and tears, and tapped into the innermost traumatic memories of my life to bring this character to life. I don’t remember how many times I broke down on the sets because I was harnessing memories that I have purposely buried deep inside my mind and heart,” her recent post read.

The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial premieres on February 26 on Netflix. The Girl On The Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

–IANS

abh/vnc

