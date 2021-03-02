ADVERTISEMENT
Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Saina' to release on March 26

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to announce the release date of her new film Saina. The biopic based on the life of badminton ace Saina Nehwal is slated to release on March 26.

Parineeti shared the poster of the film and captioned it: “SAINA! In cinemas 26th March @nehwalsaina #AmoleGupte @manavkaul @eshan.naqvi #BhushanKumar #DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj #RaseshShah #KrishanKumar @amaal_mallik @manojmuntashir @kunaalvermaa @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #FrontFootPictures #AGCPL #Saina.”

She wrote her captions with emojis of a smiley and a badminton racket.

The film is directed by Amole Gupte and was shot in 2019. It was originally supposed to release in summer last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast as Saina Nehwal but later replaced by Parineeti.

Parineeti will also be seen in the film “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, which has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and is slated to release on March 19.

LATEST UPDATES

