Parineeti Chopra – The youngest member of Sooraj R Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ character poster revealed!

Yes, the youngest star to join the cast of ‘Uunchai’ is Parineeti Chopra. Her first look from Uunchai was revealed by her first co-star and long-time friend, Arjun Kapoor. Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, produced by his home production Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, Uunchai is Parineeti’s big release and will be in theatres on 11.11.22.

It was on the sets of Uunchai, where Partineeti celebrated her 10th Anniversary of being in the industry Parineeti calls Uunchai her ‘film school’ and has kept her fans updated on her Uunchai experience via her social media handles. Parineeti’s Uunchai look, like all the other posters, are divided into two glimpses. It is said that she plays a trek guide in the film, the same can be seen in the first glimpse of the poster. Determination in her eyes and confidence in her walk, she looks like a woman always on move! In the second glimpse from the character poster, one can see a happy Parineeti, looking up and smiling with immense happiness, with a hint of blush. Parineeti’s tagline reads – Liberation Was Her Only Motivation. It will be interesting to see this young star in her right, share screen with the most veteran star cast of 2022.

With Parineeti’s poster out today, all eyes are now on the trailer that goes live on 18th of October. The character poster campaign has fared exceedingly well for Uunchai. The unique character posters have created a lot of curiosity and now the wait is for the trailer to know more about these characters. A film that promises to celebrate emotion, relationships and age, Uunchai is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, with special performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Uunchai is slated to be released on 11.11.22