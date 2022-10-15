Parineeti covered in bruises doing stunts with Sharad Kelkar

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra talks about doing action sequences with co-actor Sharad Kelkar and how she had bruises all over.

She said: “Sharad Sir’s height is 7 feet and we had to do action in the film. Typically, the heroine’s work is to wear good clothes, look good, and do nice hair as if a luxurious and romantic sequence is going to be shot. Our director told me that I will have to perform action scenes and that too with Sharad, who is the enemy in the film.”

Parineeti added how Sharad’s heights used to create difficulty for her to perform stunts with him. “Now you see his height and my height and you can see he is a seasoned actor who has done so many action films for the past 10-15 years and when I had to do action scenes with him then one can understand. I had used so many ice packs, heat packs, and painkillers as it had hurt me so much.”

The ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actress further recalls her shooting experience with ‘Agent Raghav’ actor and adds how the shots used to be perfect after 10 or 15 takes.

“I used to go to hit Sharad Sir and he used to just stop me, and I would have bruises all over. Our director Ribhu Sir is a perfectionist and he used to not be happy with single takes and we would go on to do 8-10 takes. After 10-15 takes the condition in which I used to go back to the hotel, what shall I say now.”

Sharad praised Parineeti for the way she has done action in the film and said: “Will have to accept that Parineeti has done brilliant action in the film. Such action and hard work you will see for the first time in any film. Physical combat and hand-to-hand combat are rarely shown in films but this film has many.”

‘Code Name Tiranga’ stars Parineeti Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, Harrdy Sandhu, Rajit Kapur and director Ribhu Dasgupta are coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their film.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kvd