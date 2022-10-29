Parineeti: Learnt something from each one of these stalwarts in 'Uunchai'

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s next film ‘Uunchai’ which also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika, feels blessed to have gotten the opportunity to work with the stalwarts of the industry.

Parineeti says, “Uunchai is going to be one of the most special films of my life as I got the opportunity to work with such legendary actors of our industry. Everyday I would be super excited to go on the sets and learn something new from these talented actors.”

“Their passion, their dedication, their commitment towards the craft only motivated me to not only be a better actor but a better person as well.”

Parineeti goes on to say something for all her co-stars, “When I got to know Anupam Sir will be a part of the cast I was thrilled as he is one of the closest friends I have in the industry and I have been wanting to work with him ever since we shared screen space in Daawat-e-Ishq.”

“I also got to work with Neena Ji again after ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, she is a powerhouse of talent and it’s always fun to have her on set. Sarika Ma’am was one of the sweetest people on set and would always look out for everyone.”

“It was my first experience with Amitabh sir and I was a bit nervous initially given the megastar that he is but it was a dream come true for me to work with him. I have worked with Boman Sir for 4 years consecutively for a commercial, he surprises me every single time with his versatile performances and always has the biggest smile on his face.”

“I didn’t have many scenes with Danny Sir, but the little that I got to meet him, he is such a wonderful human being and extremely humble.”

She adds, “I learnt something from each one of these stalwarts, the humble nature of Mr Bachchan, the positive attitude of Neena ji, the effortless acting skills of Sarika ma’am, the passion for the art of acting from Anupam sir and the determination with which Boman sir performs every scene in front of the camera.”

“Uunchai is a film about friendship and I feel so blessed to have worked with them, all who taught me the real meaning of friendship. I would just observe them from far and feel so blessed and grateful.”

Parineeti thanks Sooraj Barjatya for giving her this opportunity. She says, “I really want to thank Sooraj sir from the bottom of my heart for giving me this film as I got to work with the stalwarts of the industry who cumulatively have 340 years of experience.”

‘Uunchai’ is releasing on November 11 in the theatres.

–IANS

dc/uk