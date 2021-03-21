ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Guess what Parineeti Chopra does when left alone

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has shared what she does when she is left alone in the vanity van

By Glamsham Bureau
Parineeti Chopra when alone in van
Parineeti Chopra (photo credit: instagram)
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has shared what she does when she is left alone in the vanity van. She posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen taking a mirror selfie dressed in an oversized pink T-shirt and black pants.

“When they leave me alone in the vana” Parineeti wrote as the caption.

Speaking about her work, Parineeti was recently seen in the digitally released movie “The Girl On The Train”.

Her latest release also includes “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

She is currently gearing up for her next “Saina”, a sports biography based on badminton ace Saina Nehwal.

“Saina” is directed by Amole Gupte and set to release on March 26.

