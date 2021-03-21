ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Pariva Pranati thanks family on International Day of Happiness

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) On the occasion of International Day of Happiness, on Saturday, actress Pariva Pranati says her family is the biggest source of her happiness.

“My family has the most important role to play in my happiness because they are the ones who have always stood by me and they are my foremost priority. Every morning, I prefer having some time to feel peaceful, and introspect and connect to myself to be happy,” she says.

The actress adds that good health is also a top priority for her, to stay happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, happiness is watching my people being healthy, having a happy atmosphere around and bright smiles on their faces. I spend most of my time shooting, so whenever I am on the sets, my loving team’s happy faces bring me immense happiness. I have six pets and I am also into animal rescuing, so spending time with animals gives me joy since their love is very pure,” she says.

Interacting with others also makes her happy, she says.

“My husband is a wildlife photographer, so I ensure making a visit to the forests and spending some time with nature as it makes me very happy. At times doing little things like passing a smile to a stranger, being content in others happiness gives a lot of peace. Most importantly, it is essential to be happy in whatever you achieve and keep moving forward with a positive mind,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSanjay Kapoor misses his buddy Rajiv Kapoor
Next articleUS appeals WTO panel report on S Korea over tariffs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Covid in pregnancy linked to adverse outcomes for mother, baby

US appeals WTO panel report on S Korea over tariffs

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Geneva, March 20 (IANS) The US has appealed a World Trade Organisation's panel report in favour of Seoul over Washington's high tariffs on...

Pariva Pranati thanks family on International Day of Happiness

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) On the occasion of International Day of Happiness, on Saturday, actress Pariva Pranati says her family is the biggest...

Sanjay Kapoor misses his buddy Rajiv Kapoor

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor on Saturday uploaded an old picture of himself with late actor and friend Rajiv Kapoor. Along...

Anupam Kher urges people to follow Covid protocol

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video on the importance of wearing mask and...

Ankit Siwach: I thrive on learning from others rather than compete

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Ankit Siwach, who is currently seen as the antagonist Vyom on the show "Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates