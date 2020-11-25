Actress Nidhi Singh ‘going back to school’ with ‘PariWar’

Advtg.

Actress Nidhi Singh, who was recently seen in PariWar, considers herself fortunate to be able to work amid pandemic.

“I am lucky that I got busy with projects during the pandemic. I consider it as a blessing in disguise because if our mind is busy, half of our stress automatically disappears. I thank God for everything. It’s not easy to live amid such crucial times,” Nidhi told IANS.

PariWar is a six-part series set against the backdrop of Allahabad and follows the life of Kashiram Narayan, a 68-year-old patron, and his estranged family members who are squabbling for their ancestral land. It also features Gajraj Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.

Advtg.

According to Nidhi Singh, her experience of working on the show was like “going back to school”.

“I was surrounded by such talented actors. From Gajraj ji to Ranvir Shorey, everyone is so good at their craft. I have learnt so much from them. It was a great opportunity to hone my skills on the set and give my best,” Nidhi Singh said. –ians/sim/vnc