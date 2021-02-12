ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Parvin Dabas said he is happy that he got a chance to reintroduce panja as a sport worldwide.

He is doing it by backing the Pro-Panja League.

“As a youngster, the passion and talent of Indian Panja wrestlers whom I used to combat with, always excited me! One can say, that the Pro-Panja League is a platform for this Indian talent to be at the fore in the global arm wrestling scenario,” said Parvin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being a Haryanvi, panja was considered the ultimate non-violent method of testing one’s strength. I am glad for reintroducing world class athletes to the game which has its roots in India and is celebrated around the world professionally,” he added.

Pro-Panja League finale will be held in Mumbai on February 14.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSangwan named Delhi captain ahead of Dhawan in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Next articleJack Dorsey, Jay-Z set up Bitcoin trust with India, Africa focus
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Wrestlers Sushil, Sakshi out of annual contract; Anshu, Sonam in

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar (74kg) and 2016 Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (62kg) have been...
Read more
Sports

Olympics Games: 74 Indians qualify, number could go up to 158

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) So far, 74 Indian sportspersons, including 15 shooters, have qualified for this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, and...
Read more
Sports

Govt grants Rs 2.5 lakh to wrestler Sunny Jadhav for training

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The union sports ministry has provided a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to Madhya Pradesh-based wrestler Sunny...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021