'Pataakha' turns 2: Sanya Malhotra shares special 'yaadein'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has shared a few special moments from her film, Pataakha, which released two years ago on this day.

Sanya posted a video collage of funny behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“2 Saal hogaye #Pataakha ko. Kuch Bahot hee special yaadein (two years of Pataakha. A few really special memories) @vishalrbhardwaj @[email protected] @[email protected] @saanandverma #vijayraaz,” she wrote.

The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is a bittersweet drama about two sisters (played by Sanya and Radhika Madan) who share a difficult relationship. The film also features Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma, Lankesh Bhardwaj, and Vijay Raaz.

Sanya was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Shakuntala Devi”, starring Vidya Balan. She will next be seen in “Ludo”, Anurag Basu’s dark anthology comedy film co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. The film has entered post production stage.

Her other forthcoming project is “Pagglait”, a dramedy that also features Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav.

