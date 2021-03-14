Pavail Gulati: Filming for ads is fun

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulati, who recently shot an ad with actress Alia Bhatt, says that he likes taking up ad shoots. However, the actor adds that the short time doesn’t allow him to interact with everyone else on the set.

“Filming for ads is fun. The only difference between shooting for a film and shooting for an ad is, I think, the time involved to shoot. For an ad, you shoot only for a couple of days, so you don’t get to interact with everybody like you do on a film set. You work for a longer time on a film set and that kind of brings you closer together,” says Pavail, who has been seen in film such as “Ittefaq”, “Thappad” and “Kalank”.

Talking about filming his recent ad with Alia, Pavail says that the entire experience was amazing. “It was a fun, quirky shoot. I had a blast. There was music playing and the whole team was fantastic to work with. Bob sir (director Shashanka Chaturvedi) is a great guy and a beautiful director.AIt was lovely working with Alia. We interacted in between takes and it was just easy working with her. I loved every second of it!” he says.

The actor will share the screen once again with Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu in the film “Dobaaraa”.

