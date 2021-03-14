ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Pavail Gulati: Filming for ads is fun

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulati, who recently shot an ad with actress Alia Bhatt, says that he likes taking up ad shoots. However, the actor adds that the short time doesn’t allow him to interact with everyone else on the set.

“Filming for ads is fun. The only difference between shooting for a film and shooting for an ad is, I think, the time involved to shoot. For an ad, you shoot only for a couple of days, so you don’t get to interact with everybody like you do on a film set. You work for a longer time on a film set and that kind of brings you closer together,” says Pavail, who has been seen in film such as “Ittefaq”, “Thappad” and “Kalank”.

Talking about filming his recent ad with Alia, Pavail says that the entire experience was amazing. “It was a fun, quirky shoot. I had a blast. There was music playing and the whole team was fantastic to work with. Bob sir (director Shashanka Chaturvedi) is a great guy and a beautiful director.AIt was lovely working with Alia. We interacted in between takes and it was just easy working with her. I loved every second of it!” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor will share the screen once again with Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu in the film “Dobaaraa”.

–IANS

anj/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTwinkle Khanna, sister Rinke holiday together
Next articleKareena's special birthday wish for her 'lal' Aamir
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bollywood celebs who chose to adopt, not buy pets

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Ditching the idea of spending a whopping amount on pedigreed pets, several Bollywood...
Read more
News

Roster of Bollywood's Busiest

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) While scaling superstardom is often about signing one film at a time, this year many of our actors...
Read more
News

Alia Bhatt’s picture leads to speculations! Chek out

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Alia Bhatt posted a romantic picture that has her holding hands with someone whose face is not seen in the frame
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Param Singh: Ahaan and I are poles apart

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Param Singh, who has been roped in to play the lead role of Ahaan Malhotra in the show...

Kareena's special birthday wish for her 'lal' Aamir

Twinkle Khanna, sister Rinke holiday together

When Preity Zinta got papped by Katrina Kaif!

Sooryavanshi to hit screens on April 30

Delhi-based Antariksh release music video for 'Quest' (Ld)

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021