Payal Dev on recreating Mika's 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Payal Dev prefers to avoid recreating music, but when she tried her hand at the job recently with an old pop hit, she realised regenerating the magic of a popular number was indeed challenging.

Payal has recreated the Mika Singh hit of the late nineties, “Sawan mein lag gayi aag” for the upcoming rom-com “Ginny Weds Sunny”.

“I usually avoid recreating old songs but the film’s Vinod Bachchanji gave me this responsibility of recreating ‘Sawan mein lag gayi aag’ in a new form and present it in the film, it was a big task for me to regenerate the same magic in this iconic number. It was challenging,” Payal said.

The original song was sung by Mika who returns to sing the recreated version with Neha Kakkar and Badshah. Payal has composed the track filmed on Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam in “Ginny Weds Sunny”.

