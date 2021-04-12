Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Payal Ghosh essays different shades in ‘Red’

Actress Payal Ghosh, is gearing up for her next titled "Red"

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Actress Payal Ghosh, who came under the spotlight a while back after accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for sexual harassment, is gearing up for her next titled “Red”. In the film, she plays a college girl and a housewife.

As a college girl, she essays the role of a teenager, which would be more than a decade younger than her.

“I would be essaying a college girl, housewife and the third one is a surprise in the movie Red. We had to stop shooting because of lockdown. We might have our next schedule from the first of May. I am on a very strict diet to look the part of a teenage girl. It would be hugely different than what I am currently and that’s the challenge I love. I am up for it and keeping nothing left to chance,” Payal said.

Adv.

“The workout has been keeping me very active as well. And I want to get to the feel of the characters more than the looking part,” Payal added.

“Red” also features Shakti Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek.

Adv.
Previous articleAmitabh Bachchan on 30 years of ‘Ajooba’: How time has passed
Next articleXiaomi to unveil 'X' series in India on April 23
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates