Payal Ghosh excited about beach song she shot for ‘Red’

Payal Ghosh shot for a sensual song with Krushna Abhishek for her upcoming film 'Red'

By Glamsham Bureau
Payal Ghosh
Actress Payal Ghosh shot for a sensual song with Krushna Abhishek for her upcoming film “Red”. She says they had to work hard to shoot the song and that the energy was high while filming it.

“It’s a lovely song. It was a hot sunny day and we had to work hard to shoot the song but the energy was high and we completed the shoot just on time. It’s a song that everyone will love and I just hope we can shoot the film the soon after the situation eases out in country,” Payal said, about the film directed by Ashok Tyagi.

On the current pandemic situation, she added, “We are facing a dire situation but we will get through this. Let’s help each other out during these times of need and fill the protocols.”

