Bollywood News

Payal Ghosh: Have isolated myself till I get my COVID tests done

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh on Tuesday declared that she was isolating till she gets her Covid test done.

Payal had attended a political event with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday, where she joined his political outfit, Republican Party of India – A. On Tuesday, Athawale announced that he has tested Covid positive.

“I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe,” tweeted Athawale.

Reacting to his tweet, Payal Ghosh wrote: “Get well soon sir! Wishing you quick & successful recovery!”

In a separate tweet the actress announced that she has isolated herself.

“Thank you everyone for your messages! Yes I would like to tell this that I have too isolated myself, till I get my Covid tests done,” she wrote.

Payal made headlines in September when she levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She had also met Athawale at that time seeking his support in the case.

–IANS

abh/vnc

