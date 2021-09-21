HomeBollywoodNews

Payal Ghosh injured after suspected ‘acid attack’

Payal Ghosh, has claimed that she was attacked with acid by some masked men when she was returning home after purchasing medicines

By Glamsham Bureau
Payal Ghosh injured after suspected 'acid attack'
Payal Ghosh | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actress Payal Ghosh, who made headlines after accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has claimed that she was attacked with acid by some masked men when she was returning home after purchasing medicines in Mumbai.

Payal said that when she was getting into her car, some men attacked her with a rod and that they had a bottle in their hand which she suspected was acid. The actress also claimed that she escaped the attack but with a minor injury in her left hand.

- Advertisement -

The actress said will file an FIR on this matter.

In an Instagram clip, Payal is heard saying: “Hi, I am Payal Ghosh and yesterday I went out to buy some medicines. As I was trying to sit in my driver’s seat, some people came and tried to attack me.

- Advertisement -

“There was a bottle in their hand. I don’t know what it was. I suspect maybe acid or something. They also tried to hit me with a rod and I tried to rescue (escape) and shouted, so the rod fell on my left hand and I got injured.”

She concluded by saying: “As I shouted they ran away. Probably today I’ll go to the police station to do the FIR . This kind of thing never ever happened in my life. This is the first time in Bombay I had to face this.”

- Advertisement -

She also posted a picture on her Instagram stories, in which she showed her injured hand.

“I couldn’t sleep the whole night, out of pain,” she captioned the image.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArjun Kapoor: My fitness journey has changed the way people look at me
Next articleRubina Dilaik records a song in her voice with Palash Mucchal for her upcoming film Ardh
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,482FansLike
43,822FollowersFollow
6,237FollowersFollow
57,522FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv