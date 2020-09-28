Payal Ghosh meets Athawale, minister threatens protest if Anurag Kashyap isn't arrested

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh, who recently levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Monday met Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale.

Athawale tweeted extending support to the actress after the meeting, asking Mumbai Police to immediately arrest Anurag Kashyap.

“According to Payal Ghosh’s arguments, Mumbai Police should arrest Anurag Kashyap. Otherwise we will protest soon,” tweeted the politician.

Touched by Athawale’s gesture, Payal thanked him on the micro-blogging site. “Thank you @RamdasAthawale Sir for standing by me and supporting me,” Payal tweeted along with pictures from the meeting at Athawale’s office in Mumbai.

Last week, Payal filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station in the city, accusing him of sexual misconduct in 2014.

In an interview with IANS, Payal claimed that Anurag Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her. Kashyap has denied all allegations.

