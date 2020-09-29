Home Bollywood News

Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor seeking Y category security

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday seeking Y-category security.

The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan in the city. Payal was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

Payal’s advocate Nitin Satpute told IANS: “We have given a letter to the governor seeking protection, and informed him about the case. Ramdas Athawale ji also requested him to look into the matter because the police are not doing anything. He assured us that he is concerned about atrocities against women happening in the state and will be looking into the matter. I have asked for Y-category security for Payal and myself. Payal has threat to her life and I am protecting her, so I am also vulnerable from anti-social elements.”

Governor Koshyari tweeted from his official account on Tuesday afternoon: “Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. @RamdasAthawale accompanied by film actress Payal Ghosh called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and presented a memorandum.”

The Governor also shared photographs from the meeting.

Payal Ghosh also tweeted from her verified account: “Had a great meeting with honorable @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari Sir. He had supported me and we have to go all the way. The naysayers will be there but I will not stop, not stop and not stop. Bring it on!!”

–IANS

abh/vnc

