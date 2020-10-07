Payal Ghosh meets G Kishan Reddy about sexual assault case

Advtg.

Actress Payal Ghosh, who had accused film director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, on Wednesday arrived at North Block in the Capital and met Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy.

After her more than 20-minute meeting with Reddy, the actress said she had come to get speedy justice and would seek the intervention of the Ministry of Home Affairs if required.

Ghosh has already taken up the issue with the National Commission for Women which took suo moto cognizance of her allegation and asked her to file a formal complaint.

“Met up with Shri G Krishan Reddy who is the MOS [email protected] at @HMOIndia and also the minister of state of home ministry and had a very fruitful and forwarded conversation on the issue. It’s an issue faced by many and now is the time to act,” Ghosh tweeted.

Before meeting with Reddy, the actress tweeted: “I am heading to @HMOIndia to meet the officials. It’s a fight to the end and no fake agenda can deter me. Bring it on.”

On September 20, Ghosh alleged that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her. On October 1, Kashyap was questioned by Versova police in the alleged sexual assault case.

Ghosh had earlier threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the entire case was not taken up fairly by Mumbai Police. She had reportedly filed two complaints against the filmmaker. While one was filed with the Mumbai Police over charges of harassment; the other was filed with NCB, wherein she had asked the anti-narcotics agency to look into the drug angle related to Kashyap. –ians/rak/ash