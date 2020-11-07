Advtg.
Bollywood News

Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her story

By Glamsham Editorial
Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her story 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh is excited to portray Bollywood legend Madhubala in an upcoming project. She says the current generation needs to know the story of late actress.

“I am super excited to portray the great Madhubala ji on screen. She is the prettiest. The current generation needs to know her story and I am over the moon essaying the role,” Payal said.

She will play the role in Rajeev Chaudhari’s “RED”, which also stars Krushna Abhishek. The film has been written by Ashok Tyagi, who also directs.

Advtg.

“After hearing the script I felt I can do justice to the character since it portrays women’s empowerment, which I can very well relate with. Plus, it extends an opportunity to me to look like my favourite Madhubalaji of the golden Bollywood era. Madhubala is an icon and it can’t get bigger than that to be playing her on screen,” she said.

Other details about the project have not yet been revealed.

Payal made headlines in September when she levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She had also met Union minister Ramdas Athawale at that time, seeking his support in the case.

Advtg.

Soon, she launched her political career joining Athawale’s Republican Party of India – A. She has been named vice president of women’s wing of the party.

“I am feeling good because I have always wanted to help the orphanage kids. In the past, I have spent my birthday and Diwali with underprivileged kids, so I always wanted to help people,” Payal told IANS when she joined the party last month.

“Now, more than politics, it is more like a source and a way to help people who are needy. I can stand by the Dalits as this party supports them, and women who maybe victim of rape, molestation or any other problems. I can be their voice and stand by them and help them. This is my ulterior motive and this is the reason I joined,” she added.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleShilpa Shinde set for a royal avatar in new web series
Next articleVidya Balan's short film eligible for Oscar nomination

Related Articles

News

Payal Ghosh tests Covid negative

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh has tested negative for Covid-19. Payal took to her verified Twitter account on Friday to share the...
Read more
News

Geetu Mohandas-helmed 'Moothon' to close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The Geetu Mohandas-helmed atmospheric crime drama, Moothon, will conclude the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2020. Owing to the...
Read more
News

Sona Mohapatra: Are we supposed to ‘navigate’ harassment till we are raped or killed?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra on Thursday reacted to the shocking incident of college student Nikita Tomar being shot dead in Haryana.On...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her story 2

Vidya Balan's short film eligible for Oscar nomination

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Natkhat, starring and co-produced by Vidya Balan, has won top prize at the third edition of Best Of India Short...
Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her story 3

Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her...

Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her story 4

Shilpa Shinde set for a royal avatar in new web series

Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her story 5

Elli AvrRam tries out 'very tough and fun' aerial yoga

Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her story 4

Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed'

Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her story 4

Sunil Grover begins shoot for web series by Vikas Bahl

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks