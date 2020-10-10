Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Payal Ghosh: Sooraj Barjatya and Anurag Kashyap two sides of a coin

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh has called Sooraj Barjatya and Anurag Kashyap two sides of a coin. Payal, who has accused Kashyap of sexual harassment, wrote of her experience of meeting the two filmmakers on her verified Twitter account on Saturday.

“The first time I met Sooraj Barjatya Sir, thought life is full of roses and when I met Mr. Kashyap the whole meaning changed. Two sides of a coin. It changed me to a different person than what I used to be .. anyway life looks better now, feeling fresh as the early days of my career,” she wrote.

The actress, who claims to have battled depression and panic attacks in the past, shared a piece of advice regarding mental health on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Advtg.

“Let’s try to be happy in real life and not just on social media . Communication, commitment and consistency will hold us a long way in this. Let’s treat mental health equally as physical health,” Payal wrote in a separate tweet.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleVaani Kapoor in Chandigarh to shoot for Ayushmann Khurrana co-starrer
Next articleSayani Gupta distributes sanitary pads at orphanage on birthday

Related Articles

News

Payal Ghosh meets G Kishan Reddy about sexual assault case

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Payal Ghosh, who had accused film director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, on Wednesday arrived at North Block in the Capital...
Read more
News

Payal Ghosh on Richa Chadha’s defamation suit: Why is she trying to defame me?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Richa Chadha has reportedly filed defamation suit against Payal Ghosh and others. Reacting to the development, Payal says she fails to...
Read more
News

Payal Ghosh calls Anurag Kashyap a ‘vulture’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Payal Ghosh, who recently levelled MeToo allegation against Anurag Kashyap, has called the filmmaker a vulture without mentioning his name.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Payal Ghosh: Sooraj Barjatya and Anurag Kashyap two sides of a coin 1

Manoj Bajpayee: Self doubt is something every actor goes through

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and an experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed...
Payal Ghosh: Sooraj Barjatya and Anurag Kashyap two sides of a coin 2

Big B turns 78: Amitabh Bachchan temple hosts virtual meet for...

Payal Ghosh: Sooraj Barjatya and Anurag Kashyap two sides of a coin 2

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Super Over against Mumbai Indians freed me up: Kohli

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ex-Kerala, Railways cricketer Suresh Kumar found hanging in his home

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks