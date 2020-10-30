Advtg.
Payal Ghosh tests Covid negative

By Glamsham Editorial
Payal Ghosh tests Covid negative
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh has tested negative for Covid-19. Payal took to her verified Twitter account on Friday to share the news.

“Been seeing all your messages! Thank you everyone for all your love. I would like to share the news with you that my covid tests are done and its been negative! So everyone stay safe & take care of yourself and do follow the covid guidelines given by the govt! #COVID19,” Payal tweeted.

Payal had a Covid test done after she attended a political event with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Soon after Athawale announced his health update on Twitter, Payal informed that she will stay in isolation until she gets herself tested for the virus.

“Thank you everyone for your messages! Yes I would like to tell this that I have too isolated myself, till I get my Covid tests done,” the actress had informed in a tweet earlier this week.

Payal made headlines in September when she levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She had also met Athawale at that time seeking his support in the case.

–IANS

abh/vnc

