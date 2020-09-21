Home Bollywood News

Payal Ghosh to file police complaint against Anurag Kashyap

By Glamsham Editorial

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap, is all set to file a police complaint against the filmmaker here on Monday.

The complaint will be registered at Oshiwara Police Station.

“I will be reaching at Payal Residence at 8.00 pm and will proceed to Oshiwara police station about 8.30 to 9.00 pm for registration of crime,” Payal Ghosh’s advocate Nitin Satpute shared in a statement.

“Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi” actress Payal Ghosh has brought #metoo allegation against Anurag Kashyap. In an interview with IANS, Payal claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her back in 2014. –IANS/abh/vnc

Payal Ghosh to file police complaint against Anurag Kashyap

