Payal Rohatgi’s ‘anti-Nehru’ video dates back to 2019, case on in Rajasthan: Lawyer

Hours after Pune City Congress Committee office-bearers filed a complaint at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Wednesday against actress and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Payal Rohatgi for allegedly making derogatory statements against Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and members of the Nehru-Gandhi family, her lawyer flatly denied her involvement in any such recent activity.

According to the FIR, the actress had alleagedly uploaded a defamatory video on Nehru as well as Indira and Rajiv Gandhi on her social media handles. Rohatgi had earlier been detained in Rajasthan in 2019 on a similar charge.

In a video statement, Rohatgi’s lawyer said: “Since the morning there is news in the media about my client Payal Rohatgi. We have not got any information or notice related to the FIR.”

Commenting on the video being reported about in the media, Saboo said it could be the 2019 video, and there is already a case going on in a Bundi (Rajasthan)court. It is in the trial stage.

He also pointed out that in the last one year his client’s Twitter and Facebook accounts are inactive. “From that last video till now, she hasn’t made any controversial video, nor posted any video,” Saboo clarified.