Advtg.
Bollywood News

Pedro Pascal relives childhood in 'The Mandalorian'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Pedro Pascal says he re-lived his childhood while essaying his character in popular series, The Mandalorian.

Set five years after the events of 1983 “Star Wars” classic, “Return Of The Jedi” and the fall of the Empire, “The Mandalorian” stars Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, along with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga.

For Pascal, wearing the iconic helmet of his character was a very special moment,

Advtg.

“You can’t see very well through the helmet, but I got a pretty clear impression the first time I put it on. If you grew up playing with ‘Star Wars’ toys and watching ‘Star Wars’ movies and then you’re staring at yourself and you are the image from your childhood imagination, it’s a super b*tchin’ moment,” Pascal said.

Created by Jon Favreau with five directors — Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow — the show also stars Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The second season of the show is available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc/pgh

Advtg.
Previous articleJosh Hartnett on rejecting Superman, Batman roles
Next article'It's My Life' ditches big screen for direct-to-TV release

Related Articles

News

Patrick J. Adams-starrer The Right Stuff about US space programme and politics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Patrick J. Adams says his historical series, The Right Stuff, narrates a story of character, conflicts and politics.The...
Read more
News

Halloween treats on OTT for a perfect spook fest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Halloween is incomplete without the chills, shrills and thrills, and OTT platforms have packed it all for a spooky...
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb renamed Laxmii (Lead)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Pedro Pascal relives childhood in 'The Mandalorian' 1

Grammy-winner Leslie Odom Jr. impressed by pop diva Sia's 'super powers'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY NATALIA NINGTHOUJAMNew Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer Leslie Odom Jr. recently collaborated with Australian indie-pop star Sia, and he...
Pedro Pascal relives childhood in 'The Mandalorian' 2

'It's My Life' ditches big screen for direct-to-TV release

Pedro Pascal relives childhood in 'The Mandalorian' 3

Pedro Pascal relives childhood in 'The Mandalorian'

Pedro Pascal relives childhood in 'The Mandalorian' 3

Josh Hartnett on rejecting Superman, Batman roles

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

New Zealand fret over a spate of injuries ahead of WI...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Kohli ran 302 runs out of 460 in IPL league phase

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks