Penn Badgley reacts to bizarre request from 'You' fan

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Penn Badgley has reacted to an outrageous request from ‘You’ fans.

Replying to a fan, who asked to be kidnapped, the actor, who plays Joe Goldberg on the hit series, said that he’s “not mad”.

On Tuesday, the former ‘Gossip Girl’ star took to his Twitter account to reply to a tweet from his fan that read, “Ayoooo kidnap me.”

He jokingly wrote: “Idk why but when ‘kidnap me’ is prefaced by ‘ayoooo’, it has a completely different ring to it and I’m not mad.”

The social media exchange continued when a user sent crying emojis in response.

Badgley replied: “This is growth, right? For everyone.” The reporter then wrote back, “We’re getting there! You know, as a society.”

‘Season 3’ of the hit Netflix series debuted on October 15.

The ‘Easy A’ star previously revealed that he wasn’t thrilled with fans rooting for his character, who repeatedly stalks and kills people.

After Season 2 was released on Netflix in December 2019, the actor said that Joe doesn’t deserve any sympathy from the audience.

He said at the time: “Joe is not actually looking for true love. He’s not actually a person who just needs somebody who loves him. He’s a murderer! He’s a sociopath. He’s abusive. He’s delusional. And he’s self-obsessed.”

–IANS

