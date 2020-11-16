People's Choice Awards 2020: Will Smith, BTS are fan faves

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Will Smith and K-pop stars BTS emerged as fan favourites at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, where artistes from the world of music, movies, TV and pop culture are voted by the audience.

Fans cast over one billion votes this year, to decide who was the best of the best in 2020, reports eonline.com.

Hosted by singer Demi Lovato, the ceremony was held on Sunday in the US. During her opening monologue, Lovato poked fun at her eventful year, which included calling off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich in September.

“I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life,” the singer said as she reflected on some of her biggest moments from the start of the year.

“Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, Covid hit, and everything shut down.”

“So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged,” she quipped.

Among winners, Will Smith took home Movie Of 2020 (for Bad Boys For Life) and Male Movie Star of 2020. Top TV honours went to Grey’s Anatomy for Show Of 2020 and its lead actress, Ellen Pompeo, won Female TV Star of the year, reports ew.com.

In music, BTS nabbed Group, Song, and Music Video of 2020 with Dynamite, and Album with Map Of The Soul: 7.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez received the People’s Icon Award. Actor Tyler Perry was honoured with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award, and actress Tracee Ellis Ross was presented with the Fashion Icon Award.

–IANS

nn/vnc