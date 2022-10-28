Peppy party song ‘Do You Wanna Boom Boom’ out now!

Thai Massage’s peppy party anthem, ‘Do You Wanna Boom Boom,’ was released by the makers today. The song showcases Irshad Kamil’s witty lyrics set to some very catchy music composed by the inimitable Amit Trivedi and is sung by Sharvi Yadav & Nikhita Gandhi, It is filmed on the main protagonist- Atmaram Dubey (Gajraj Rao) as we see him in the happening lanes of Bangkok.

The film stars the prolific Gajraj Rao, known for many memorable performances along with Divyenndu Sharma who has worked his way into the audience’s heart with each character he has brought to life. Others in the cast include Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

Thai Massage is a heartwarming tale about the coming of age of a seventy-year-old man in a quirky family entertainer. It’s the tale of Atmaram Dubey (played by Gajraj Rao), struggling with erectile dysfunction and his adventures to overcome it, including a trip to Thailand!

T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment present Thai Massage, A Window Seat Films production, produced by T-Series Films, Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment. The film hits the big screen on 11 November.