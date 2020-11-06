Advtg.
'Phoonk' child star Ahsaas Channa on her B'wood career so far

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Ahsaas Channa, who shot to fame as the haunted child protagonist in the 2008 Ram Gopal Varma horror hit, Phoonk, got to work with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji as a young artiste. She says all such opportunities have been no less than a blessing.

Ahsaas made her Bollywood debut as a child actor in the Varma-produced “Vaastu Shastra” in 2004, starring Sushmita Sen. She made her mark in the industry with roles in “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”, “My Friend Ganesha”, and “Phoonk”, and went on to work in television serials and web series like “Girls Hostel”, “Kota Factory” and “The Interns”.

Talking about her journey so far, Ahsaas said: “It’s been a great journey. The entire experience has helped in shaping me in the person that I’m today. Getting to work with selfless stars like Sushmita Sen, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji has been a blessing. Even though I’m still growing as an actor the early exposure has helped me a lot.”

“During the lockdown, I explored how important it is to share relatable content with the audience and when ‘The Interns’ came along, it was exactly what I was looking for. The show was like a breath of fresh air after the lockdown and we had a blast shooting it. So right now, my journey, my struggles all seem worth it because I get to do what I love and through such good shows,” she added.

“The Interns” focusses on how the lives of three female interns connect with each other as they go through the challenges thrown at young professionals starting in their chosen careers in a city.

