Piya Valecha returns to TV after a three-year hiatus

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Piya Valecha who was last seen in the television show, ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’ returns back to screen after 3 years with a cameo role in ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’.

She says: “I am very excited and looking forward to my first day of the shoot after almost three long years. The show is my mom’s favourite show. And it’s been a while since I have been on television and I so want to get back to my best days spent on sets.

- Advertisement -

“I absolutely love shooting and exploring every day a new shade of a character. I feel extremely blessed to be an actor. It gives me an opportunity to explore life, people, places, new characters and learn so much every day in different situations on set,” she added.

The actress reveals how several times she was approached but she couldn’t make it.

- Advertisement -

She shares: “‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ happened to me at the right time. Many times, I got calls for this show for new entries and most of the times I said yes but somehow it didn’t work out and finally it did and I am here shooting for this show. I really like the storyline and the cast of the show.”

The actress known for featuring in shows like ‘Baalveer’, ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’ and ‘Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls’ want no more break from TV screen.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t want to look back now. I want to keep working after a long 3-year gap from television. We all need work to keep our self-engaged and going. After Covid-19, this is my first show and I am looking forward to good work coming my way,” she said.

–IANS

ila/pgh