Advtg.
Bollywood News

Plabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang

By Glamsham Editorial
Plabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actresses Plabita Borthakur and Swastika Mukherjee have joined Shweta Tripathi and Waluscha De Sousa in the upcoming techno-thriller, Escaype Live.

“‘Escaype Live’ is a very interesting concept about the dark side of the web world. I’m really excited to play my character because it’s really different from anything I’ve done before and has a lot of scope for performance,” Plabita said, adding: “Shooting is going well, working with Siddharth Kumar Tewary is great because he knows what he wants.”

Swastika added: “Sidhharth Kumar Tewary is calm and sorted and fun to work with and it’s been an incredible start. My character is a today’s woman who’s independent in her thoughts and entrepreneurial in nature, she goes through a journey of exploring her own personality.”

Advtg.

“That’s as much as I can say about my character at the moment. What I can say though is that I have never portrayed such a character on screen so I am totally exploring this venture as an actor,” Swastika shared.

The show by Siddharth Kumar Tewary follows five Indians who are desperately trying to make something out of their mundane lives. Social media seems to be a route to “escaping” the mediocrity of their lives. Apart from producing, Tewary is also the show creator and co-director. It also stars south star Siddharth and Shweta Tripathi.

The show is currently in production. The shoot will happen across multiple locations in India.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJuhi Chawla distressed about rising plastic pollution
Next articleShweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2

Related Articles

News

Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi says the finale of Mirzapur 2 had a huge impact on the whole team, and they ended...
Read more
IPL

Bumrah dazzles in IPL but concern in ODIs remain

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) While fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's form with the ball has been one of the major takeaways for...
Read more
IPL

Emergence of young Indian players best part of 2020 IPL: Lee

IANS - 0
Dubai, Nov 11 (IANS) The emergence of young Indian players was the highlight of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), says former Australia fast...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Plabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang 2

Taapsee Pannu: Rashmi Rocket to be one of many firsts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu says her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket will be one of many firsts for her.Taapsee posted a...
Plabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang 3

Hugh Grant says he has suffered from Covid-19

Plabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang 4

Sonakshi makes a style statement in 'retrospection'

Plabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang 4

Rakul Preet takes up a challenge to make the world a...

Plabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang 6

Amir, Malik, Shafiq excluded from Pak squad for NZ tour

Plabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang 7

Hema Malini's Diwali special with daughter Esha, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks