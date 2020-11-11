Plabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actresses Plabita Borthakur and Swastika Mukherjee have joined Shweta Tripathi and Waluscha De Sousa in the upcoming techno-thriller, Escaype Live.

“‘Escaype Live’ is a very interesting concept about the dark side of the web world. I’m really excited to play my character because it’s really different from anything I’ve done before and has a lot of scope for performance,” Plabita said, adding: “Shooting is going well, working with Siddharth Kumar Tewary is great because he knows what he wants.”

Swastika added: “Sidhharth Kumar Tewary is calm and sorted and fun to work with and it’s been an incredible start. My character is a today’s woman who’s independent in her thoughts and entrepreneurial in nature, she goes through a journey of exploring her own personality.”

“That’s as much as I can say about my character at the moment. What I can say though is that I have never portrayed such a character on screen so I am totally exploring this venture as an actor,” Swastika shared.

The show by Siddharth Kumar Tewary follows five Indians who are desperately trying to make something out of their mundane lives. Social media seems to be a route to “escaping” the mediocrity of their lives. Apart from producing, Tewary is also the show creator and co-director. It also stars south star Siddharth and Shweta Tripathi.

The show is currently in production. The shoot will happen across multiple locations in India.

