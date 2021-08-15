Late Khayyam’s wife, playback singer Jagjit Kaur, passes away at 93

- Advertisement -

Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur – the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam – passed away on Sunday morning, an aide said.

She was 93 years old. Her last rites were performed at the Juhu Crematorium with a few people present in view of the Covid-19 restrictions, her spokesperson Pritam Sharma said.

Her husband, Khayyam, the National Award Winner music director, had suffered a heart attack and died on August 19, 2019 at 92.

The couple’s only son Pradeep Khayyam had died in 2012 after a cardiac arrest, stunning his aged parents, said Sharma.

Later, in 2016, the couple set up the “Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust” and donated their entire wealth of over Rs 10-crore which is being used to financially help needy artistes and technicians in Bollywood.

Kaur, a singer in Hindi and Urdu, sang many songs, including “Tum Apna Ranjho Gham, Apni Pareshani Mujhe De Do” (Shagoon, 1964), “Khamosh Zindagi Ko, Afsana Mil Gaya” (Dil-e-Nadaan, 1953), “Pehle To Aankh Milana” with Mohammed Rafi (Shola Aur Shabnam, 1961), “Sada Chidiya Da Chamba Ve” with Pamela Chopra (Kabhi Kabhi, 1976) “Kahe Ko Byahi Bides” (Umrao Jaan, 1981).

She also composed music for a Punjabi film, “Satguru Teri Oatt” (1974) which starred the legendary actor Dara Singh.