PM Narendra Modi mourns Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK’s loss as tributes begin to flow in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the vast number of people who condoled the death of popular singer KK at the age of 53 after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK,” Modi tweeted.

“His songs reflected a wide range of emotions that struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted: “KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spoke for KK’s countless fans when he tweeted: “His soulful voice gave life to songs in every genre.”

Tollywood music composer Thaman S was the first among KK’s professional peers to condole the singer’s passing.

He said: “This is Most Shocking ….. Kk ji ….. An Amazing Talent Amazing Human Not with us today ….. Rest In peace #KK Saab Unpredictable ….. life!!!!”

Bollywood lyricist Swanand Kirkire tweeted early on Wednesday morning: “Singer #KK no more. What a shock. Rest in peace my brother. We love you.”

Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty said: “It’s difficult to process this news … memories of our good old #mtv days … voice of love is gone … strength to the family … #RIPKK.”

Radio storyteller and lyricist Neelesh Misra also spoke for millions when he said: “Don’t know how to process the unbelievable and unbearable news about #KK passing away at such a young age due to a massive heart attack. We worked on several songs together. A beautiful voice and a beautiful person has left us to make the other world beautiful.”