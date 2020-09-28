Home Bollywood News

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

By Glamsham Editorial
PM Narendra Modi speaks to didi Lata Mangeshkar
Narendra Modi with Lata Mangeshkar
Advtg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed birthday wishes to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying “I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings”.

In a short telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister prayed for her long and healthy life. “Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and respected playback singers in the country.

Advtg.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has been awarded the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards. –ians/rak/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleHarami Dialogues: Emraan Hashmi’s hard hitting dialogues
Next articleOn Lata Mangeshkar’s Birthday, B-Town wishes its ‘Maa Saraswati’

Related Articles

News

On Lata Mangeshkar’s Birthday, B-Town wishes its ‘Maa Saraswati’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday, and celebrities took to social media to greet the living legend. Actress Kangana...
Read more
News

Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, others mourn SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday after a brief battle with Covid. Singers, actors, filmmakers and other artistes and...
Read more
News

Singer Baiju Mangeshkar: As child I never felt Lata aunty is star

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Arundhuti Banerjee Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Singer-composer Baiju Mangeshkar, who is the nephew of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday 1

Sona Mohapatra: The men in film land only stick to milk...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while...
PM Narendra Modi speaks to Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday 2

Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday 2

CBI: We are conducting probe into Sushant case professionally

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday 2

Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Telugu hitmaker Sukumar, promises 'memorable cinema'

Gwyneth Paltrow rings in 48th birthday with a cheeky snap

Gwyneth Paltrow rings in 48th birthday with a cheeky snap

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Won't be complacent, will focus on giving our best against SRH:...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks