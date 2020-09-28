Advtg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed birthday wishes to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying “I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings”.

Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

In a short telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister prayed for her long and healthy life. “Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and respected playback singers in the country.

Advtg.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has been awarded the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards. –ians/rak/ash