PocketFM plans expansion of operations

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and overall operations.

“We are in a rapid expansion phase and our immediate focus is to utilise the existing funds for expanding and strengthening our product and overall operations. We will share the details of our next rounds of funds closer to the announcements,” CEO and co-founder Rohan Nayak said.

He noted that that audio segment will witness exponential growth in the next couple of years and the company is expanding into five new languages — Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada — in the next 3 months.

The CEO said that in the last six months, the platform has witnessed a 5x growth.

“We recently crossed the 1 billion monthly listening minutes mark and aim to be at 6 billion monthly listening minutes by the end of 2021. This should help establish Pocket FM as one of the top OTT players in India,” Nayak said.

–IANS

