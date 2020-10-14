'Poison 2' actress Asmita Sood on shooting in the new normal

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Budding actress and former Miss India finalist Asmita Sood plays a pivotal role in the new season of the web series Poison 2. She says the upcoming 11 episodes should engage the audience till the end.

“I was attracted to the charged-up storyline full of manipulations, and the strong character that I was essaying on screen. The season is a poisonous concoction of emotions such as jealousy, lust, revenge, rage, betrayal and insecurity — all served on a platter of 11 episodes. I essay the character of Hina in the show, who is supporting the main protagonist Aditya (played by Aftab Shivdasani), to achieve all that he plans. Hina is in love with Aditya. How the story unfolds will get the viewer’s pulse ticking,” she said.

The show is directed by Vishal Pandya and it also features Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra and Rahul Dev.

Shooting took place just after the unlock process started, and Asmita shared how difficult it was to shoot during the new normal.

“Coming to Mumbai from Shimla in mid July — from a green zone to a red zone — was overwhelming. My parents were not at all convinced but it was the call of duty for me. The initial few days on the set were difficult since we are used to seeing many more people on the set. Everything looked different with social distancing — with the PPE kits and masks. For the first couple of days it was difficult to identify people as we were so used to seeing faces,” she recalled shooting the series, which streams on Zee5 from October 16.

