Politely asked Kerala Police SI to salute, says Suresh Gopi

- Advertisement -

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 15 (IANS) Superstar and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi on Wednesday said he politely asked a Sub Inspector of the Kerala Police to salute him as he is a MP lawmaker.

The incident occurred near Thrissur when he was on a visit to the locality.

- Advertisement -

When the issue was picked up by the TV channels, Gopi told the media that he asked the SI to salute.

“I had reached the area for a visit and I saw this SI of Police sitting in his jeep, and he also saw me, but he remained seated. It was then I very politely went and told him that I am an MP and I can be given a salute and this is what happened,” he said.

- Advertisement -

As the Kerala Police Association said they are not very pleased with the way a salute was asked, the superstar who has played quite a few policeman’s roles in his film career, said: “This association is a political body and I don’t have to look into that.”

” I have been an MP for a while now and in the past, I have had to face some protocol issues and hence I have confirmed with the Parliament Secretariat about the protocols. I addressed the police official as Sir and spoke to him in the most polite manner,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Gopi was nominated to the Upper House in April 2016 and in between, contested two elections – the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Thrissur and the recent 2021 Assembly polls, from the Thrissur Assembly constituency – on a BJP ticket, but had to bite the dust both times.

–IANS

sg/vd