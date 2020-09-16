Home Bollywood News

Pooja Bhatt concerned about people who are 'too battered and broken'

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) With Bollywood facing allegations of being a drug hub, actress-director Pooja Bhatt has asked if anyone cares about people in the fringes of society who need rehabilitation.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she wrote: “Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society, who use drugs to make the pain of living go away? The ones who are too battered and broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty and squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation?”

This comes amidst reports of Shruti Modi being summoned on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Advtg.

The questioning of Shruti Modi is part of the NCB investigation in the wake of a case registered at the request of the Enforcement Directorate.

The NCB has till date arrested over one and a half dozen people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others, as part of investigation into the late actor’s death.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra house on June 14.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articlePop star Lady Gaga was bullied in middle school
Next articleMukul Dev in film on revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha

Related Articles

News

Nitesh Rane: Will spill ‘secrets’ to CBI if Rohan does not come forward

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has made shocking claims about the mysterious deaths of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager...
Read more
News

Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan can unravel mystery

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In a sensational twist to the mysterious suicide of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MLA...
Read more
News

Mumbai Police beef up security for Bachchans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After Samajwadi MP Jaya Bachchan spoke in Parliament against the vilification of Bollywood by insiders, the Maharashtra Police tightened security for the...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks