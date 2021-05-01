Adv.
Pooja Entertainment clarifies about ‘Bellbottom’ release

Statement from Pooja Entertainment on 'Bellbottom'

By Glamsham Editorial
Akshay Kumar in Pooja Entertainment BellBottom poster
Akshay Kumar in Pooja Entertainment 'BellBottom' poster
Pooja Entertainment released a statement to clarify media speculations for their Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom.

The statement reads, “Pooja Entertainment would like to quash all speculation in some sections of the media regarding the release of our upcoming film ‘Bellbottom’. Any announcement regarding the impending release of the film will be made by Pooja Entertainment at the opportune time.”

The statement further said, “Nobody other than Pooja Entertainment has the mandate to make any statements with regards to any development with the film. We would like to request the media to support us as you always have and refrain from publishing any information that is not officially communicated by us. Stay safe and mask up. Our prayers with one and all.”

