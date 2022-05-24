Pooja Hegde resumes shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

- Advertisement -

After representing India with pride and grace at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, Pan India queen Pooja Hegde resumes the shoot of the Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The most-awaited movie had hit the floors on May 13 and while Pooja was in the middle of its first schedule, she was invited to the annual festival by the Government of India.

Having personified the impact of Indian cinema on foreign shores, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo recommences the shoot of her big-ticket film as soon as she settles in her homeland after her a grand Cannes debut.

With a commendable fan base across cinema of various languages, Pooja has sparked chemistry with the top stars of the industry right from NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ram Charan. Her fans and Salman’s fans are excited about them pairing up onscreen for the first time. Expecting an elevated bar of entertainment, fans have been watching out for the details of the movie and the makers are likely to drop them once they wrap its first schedule.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is currently eyeing a year-end release. Pooja will also be seen in Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu.

