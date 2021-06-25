Adv.
BollywoodNews

Pooja Hegde says it's 'time to get back to work'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hedge is back to work after lockdown. She posted a video on Friday that shows her boarding a flight, to report on the set of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer “Radhe Shyam”.

“Time to get back to work #RadheShyam,” she wrote with the clip she shared on Instagram story.

The actress flew to Hyderabad on Friday morning at 6.30 am.

In another clip she posted, she’s seen getting her hair and make-up done. “Back with my favourite people at the best job in the world,” she wrote.

Besides “Radhe Shyam”, Pooja will also share screen space with actor Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film “Cirkus”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

