Pooja Hegde starts shooting for second schedule of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Pooja Hegde has commenced shooting for the second schedule of the Salman Khan-starrer a Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Pooja Hegde has commenced shooting for the second schedule of the Salman Khan-starrer a Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

She will be stationed in Telengana’s capital city until the schedule ends on June 21. There are two foreign schedules on the cards for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which will be finalised soon.

Pooja will continue shooting for the family entertainer directed by Farhad Samji. She has also started prepping for filmmaker Puri Jagannadha’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’

Talking about the upcoming slate of work, the actress will also be seen in ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh, ‘SSMB28’ opposite Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadha’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

