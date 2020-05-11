Poonam Pandey booked for lockdown violation(

Advertisement

Model Poonam Pandey, along with a friend, was booked for lockdown violation by the Marine Drive police, and later released.

Poonam and her friend Sam Ahamad Bombay were zipping around town in a flashy new luxury car on Sunday around 8.05 pm. The car was also seized.

A case has been registered against the two at Marine Drive police station under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act, reports hindustantimes.com.

Poonam has always been in the news for her controversial antics and photo shoots on social media.

In her latest post, she is seen playing with her “favourite toy”.