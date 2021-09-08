HomeBollywoodNews

Pop band Rawmats release latest single 'Safar aur Baarish'

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Chandigarh-based pop band Rawmats have released their latest single titled ‘Safar aur Baarish’ (Journey and Rain). The song is the band’s treat for lovers and travellers.

Set in Shimla, the music video features Rawmats band members — vocalist Krishna Singh, drummer Robin Raturi and guitarist Amit Rawat.

- Advertisement -

The video shows the trio playing street gigs to tell people that they’re looking for a lost love while crowds gather around them and enjoy their song.

Talking about ‘Safar aur Baarish’, Rawmats stated: “This song is our most favourite track. We tried to maintain its simplicity so that everyone could relate to it. It was a new thing for us because we are always known for our pop songs. It has a combination of sad and happy moods. We’re sure that this song will give a unique identity to our band and will get a lot of love from the audience.”

- Advertisement -

Written and composed by Krishna Singh, ‘Safar aur Baarish’ has released on the YouTube channel of Rawmats.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

abh/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMallika: Never thought anyone could mimic me so well, but Sugandha just nailed it
Next articleEngland to play white-ball series against India at home in July next year
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,187FansLike
43,638FollowersFollow
6,174FollowersFollow
57,472FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv